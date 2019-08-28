LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inside Down Syndrome of Louisville's learning center on South Hurstbourne Parkway, the smiles, laughter and pure joy could warm up even the coldest heart.
Thom Nicholas knows why the place is special.
"I have a son who attends here three days a week," he said.
But there's another reason the nonprofit is special to him: He's president of its board, and right now, he's seeking change after a terrible incident.
"Sadly, it's the world we live in, and I'm sad to have to say that," Nicholas said.
The incident didn't happen at the campus, but LMPD said the Down syndrome female victim was sexually abused by a cab driver who picked her up at the campus to take her home. It happened back in July 2018 but came to light when 35-year-old Ismael Omer, who records say is Yellow Cab driver, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse a few weeks ago.
"I have mixed feelings, really," Nicholas said. "You know, pain, right. Anger, right. And then, my question to myself was, 'What can we do to make changes?'"
After making some internal changes, Nicholas now wants changes from TARC, since he said it provides the transportation to and from the center, and TARC contracts taxi companies like Yellow Cab for many of those rides.
"The largest percentage of the drivers are good people," he said. "You know, it's always the very small percentage that create the issue."
Nicholas wants four things from TARC:
- He wants TARC to require the same vetting process of contractors as it does for TARC employees.
- He wants TARC to establish a formal process for reviewing incident and identifying improvement opportunities.
- He wants TARC to create a better ID system for its employees and contractors.
- And he wants TARC to require better sexually harassment training.
He said even though the changes might cost TARC financially, he said that shouldn't matter if the transit authority really values safety.
"They're simple enough, for sure," he said. "It's going to be a matter of desire."
Neither Yellow Cab nor TARC has responded to a request for comment.
At this point, it's still unknown if the suspect, Omer, is still driving.
