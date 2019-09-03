LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Thomas Rierdon and his daughters go to the range, they buy their ammunition at a mom-and-pop stores like the one attached to the range Rierdon enjoyed Tuesday evening: Louisville Armory.
However, he knows many others buy ammo from a certain retail giant, a retailer with more than 3,500 Supercenters across the nation: Walmart.
"There's a Walmart in every small town, and they're so widespread," Rierdon said.
Soon, though, Walmart's gun departments will look different. After a series of recent mass shootings — one at a Walmart — the company's CEO is rolling forward a series of changes.
The biggest one is that after selling through current inventory commitments, Walmart will stop selling handgun ammo. Additionally, the retail giant will also stop selling certain rifle ammunition, even some calibers commonly used for hunting.
"I don't agree with it. As a responsible gun owner, as an advocate of guns for sports and hunting, I just think that's too extreme," said Jeremy Harrell, the founder of Veteran's Club. "I think it's an opportunity to make responsible gun owners sort of pay the price for a select few."
Even though Harrell, an Army veteran, thinks the change is an emotional overreaction, Rierdon, a Navy veteran, has a different perspective.
"I think it's a good idea," he said, even though it will mean some in rural areas have to drive longer distances for ammo.
Rierdon doesn't believe some Walmart sales reps are qualified enough to sell the potentially lethal merchandise in the first place.
Despite the differences, both men doubt the change will stop the next mass shooting.
"I don't think it's a gun problem," Harrell said. "I think it's a people problem."
"These people that threaten people and stuff like that need to be put into a database that won't allow them to purchase guns and ammunition," Rierdon added.
Walmart also said it no longer wants customers to openly carry firearms into stores in states where that's allowed, like Kentucky and Indiana. Kroger announced the same thing.
