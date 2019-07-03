LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old Louisville residents are fed up with recent violence, and they're looking to make a change.
Members of the West St. Catherine Neighborhood Association gathered Wednesday to find out what direct steps they could take to curb violence. They met with city leaders and police to discuss how they could make their neighborhoods safer. The meeting came after what LMPD is calling a "gun battle" down Seventh Street between West St. Catherine Street and Broadway last week.
"I've never felt unsafe in my neighborhood until that night," said Rachel Montoya, president of the neighborhood association.
No one was hurt during the shoot out, but residents said it's just a matter of time, and they want to help. Metro Council President David James said that attitude is refreshing.
"People were saying, 'We know there's problems, but we want to be part of the solution, and we just need a direction to go in order to be a part of the solution,'" James said. "And that's extremely refreshing."
James said much of the city's recent violence is directly tied to drugs and gangs.
"We have to be able to talk about those things in order to be able to fix those things," he said.
Slow police response times and the lack of funding for more officers and more overtime were hot topics during the meeting. But with the city's budget issues, no relief is in sight.
"We know that there's budget problems," Montoya said. "We want to know what we can do to take this into our own hands and help the police do their jobs. We want to know that change can happen."
The neighborhood association said it will take what was discussed at the meeting and turn it into an action plan. It is also willing to join forces with other community groups to make an impact.
