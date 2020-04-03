LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week after 133 TARC drivers were laid off in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is asking the public to cut back on using the buses as much as possible.
Officials made the request in a news release on April 3 that spelled out what essential trips include:
- Obtaining necessary supplies and services for family or household members and pets, such as groceries, food and supplies for household consumption and use, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, and products necessary to maintain safety, sanitation and essential maintenance of the home.
- Engaging in activities essential for the health and safety of family, household members and pets, including things such as seeking medical or behavioral health or emergency services and obtaining medical supplies.
- Caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household or residence, and to transport a family member, friend or their pet for essential health and safety activities, and to obtain necessary supplies.
- Employment in essential business services, meaning an essential employee performing work for an essential business as identified by the Governor as "necessary to sustain life."
The new policy is effective April 3, 2020, and will continue through April 30 or until Gov. Andy Beshear lifts the March 25, 2020, emergency "Stay at Home" order.
In a news release, TARC Co-Executive Director Laura Douglas said all buses will have signs posted with a notice requesting "Essential Trips Only," stating:
"ALL TARC BUSES ARE NOW ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY. Please follow guidance from your state and local authorities. Unless obtaining necessary supplies and services to sustain your life and the lives of others, or traveling to and from employment in an 'essential business' that is 'necessary to sustain life,' you should remain at home. DO NOT TRAVEL ON TARC UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY."
People who do need to use the buses for essential trips other than going to work are asked to try to time their trip to avoid the peak travel times of 6-9 a.m. and 2-6 p.m.
According to the news release, all fixed-route buses and TARC3 vehicles are being cleaned and sanitized daily in accordance with CDC guidelines. Visit ridetarc.org, and click on the COVID-19 button for details and updates on how TARC is responding.
