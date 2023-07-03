LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana family is celebrating after a successful transplant and long-awaited return home.
The Clark family waited 441 days for their daughter Chloe to return home. The nearly 2-year-old child has spent more than half her life in Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville.
"Chloe was one of our babies that was born with single ventricle heart disease, meaning she only had one pumping chamber," Dr. Nicole Lambert, a Norton Children's Heart Institute pediatric cardiologist, said. "Typically we'll treat that with multiple surgeries that are all palliative in nature. After her second big surgery, it was apparent that she was going to need a transplant."
Six weeks after Chloe's successful heart transplant, she is finally healthy enough to go home. Mackenzie Clark, the child's mother, said everything has changed for Chloe.
"Her kidneys are getting better, she's getting stronger," Mackenzie said. "She was always such a happy little girl, but I feel like it's coming through now. She's vocalizing it, she's playing more, she's giggling more. She's just a happier, healthier person. She probably feels good for the first time."
Lambert called it a bittersweet moment as hospital staff celebrated Chloe's departure on Monday.
"I know I will miss them," Lambert said. "I've seen them every day for so long, but it's kind of the goal that we always have been going for."
Chloe's parents said it will be an adjustment for her living outside of the hospital.
"We joke all the time that one of these days we're just going to get out of bed, hop in the car, and go to the children's hospital," Mackenzie said. "That's what we've done for 440 some odd days."
The child still has a long ways to go, according to her parents. She takes more than a dozen medicines two to three times a day.
The family doesn't know the donor yet, as they've been asked to wait a year before reaching out.
"We will be writing a letter and saying thank you for what they've given us," Jay Clark, her father, said. "They're our hero. Chloe's hero. Words can't describe how we feel about their decision to get us there."
Mackenzie and Jay said they are thankful someone chose to donate the heart.
"We know they're in a lot of pain right now," Mackenzie said. "We're just so thankful that even though they were having the worst day of their lives, they still acted. We just want them to know that this child is going to have a really happy life. We're going to cherish this heart."
