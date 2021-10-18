LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill stopped negotiating with the local union weeks after employees went on strike
The spirits producer said Monday its "latest, best and final" contract offer will go into effect Oct. 25. If union employees don't accept, the company will star the process of hiring permanent replacement workers.
"Our hope is that our employees will come back," said Emma Hutchens, chief human resources officer at Heaven Hill. "In the event that we don't receive enough returns, we will have to seek permanent replacements."
Since Sept. 11, more than 400 United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D have been on strike. Union leaders said wages and potential shift changes are the two biggest issues. The two sides have been negotiating since late July. And then September, the 400 union members overwhelmingly rejected a five-year contract.
The union filed unfair labor practice charges against Heaven Hill with the National Labor Relations Board.
Heaven Hill said in a statement Monday that it had negotiated in “good faith” with the union, but the sides have been unable to reach an agreement.
“We’ve heard from our employees in the community that they are in favor of the proposed contract terms and eager to return to work,” Heaven Hill President Max L. Shapira said. “Given the long-standing and positive working relationship Heaven Hill has with its employees, it is disappointing we were unable to reach an agreement with union leadership.”
Local union President Matt Aubrey condemned the company's latest move.
“It is stunning that Heaven Hill is refusing to continue negotiations and is resorting to hiring non-union workers to try to push out the hardworking Kentucky men and women who have worked at the company for generations and made it the success it is today,” he said in a statement.
The company said its operations have continued with “limited interruptions” during the strike due to a “successful contingency plan.”
