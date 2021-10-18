LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Negotiations between Heaven Hill and its union appear to be over.
The spirits producer said Monday it has started the process of hiring permanent replacement workers.
Since Sept. 11, more than 400 United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D have been on strike. Union leaders say wages and potential shift changes are the two biggest issues.
The two sides have been negotiating since late July. In September, the 400 union members overwhelmingly rejected a five-year contract. The union says it's still willing to meet the company at the negotiating table.
In the meantime, it has filed unfair labor practice charges against Heaven Hill with the National Labor Relations Board.
Heaven Hill said in a statement Monday that it had negotiated in “good faith” with the union but the sides have been unable to reach an agreement. The company now will begin the process of hiring permanent replacement workers, it said.
“We’ve heard from our employees in the community that they are in favor of the proposed contract terms and eager to return to work,” said Heaven Hill President Max L. Shapira. “Given the long-standing and positive working relationship Heaven Hill has with its employees, it is disappointing we were unable to reach an agreement with union leadership.”
Local union President Matt Aubrey condemned the company's latest move.
“It is stunning that Heaven Hill is refusing to continue negotiations and is resorting to hiring non-union workers to try to push out the hardworking Kentucky men and women who have worked at the company for generations and made it the success it is today,” he said in a statement.
He said the union is willing to meet with company negotiators to continue talks.
Aubrey accused the company of refusing to bargain in good faith.
The company said its operations have continued with “limited interruptions” during the strike due to a “successful contingency plan.”
