LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For two years, the dreaded orange barrels were everywhere you looked along Dixie Highway.
But the busy roadway through southwest Louisville is now barrel-free, the sign that a painful journey for drivers and businesses is nearing an end.
"The end is now in sight," said John Callihan, manager for The New Dixie Highway Project. "I want to thank everyone for being patient with us."
As of Wednesday, crews removed all the long-term lane closures, meaning the most significant construction work with the medians, curbs and sidewalks is done.
"I think that what we'll see is traffic will be moving much better," Callihan said. "It will be much safer, and businesses will see business return."
Crews added raised medians and designated turn lanes. There are also wider sidewalks and brighter lights at intersections.
"One of the major goals of this project was overall to improve safety but, especially, pedestrian safety," Callihan said.
It could already be making a difference, at least for pedestrians. According to Kentucky State Police data the number of crashes injuring or killing pedestrians is dropping since 2017:
- 2017
- Pedestrian Crashes: 20
- Fatal: 1
- 2018
- Pedestrian Crashes: 19
- Fatal: 5
- 2019
- Pedestrian Crashes: 12
- Fatal: 2
The state plans to track all crash data to measure the project's success.
"Typically, what is seen is a 30% reduction in the number of crashes and a 40% reduction in the number of severe crashes," Callihan said.
Even though the major work is done, drivers will still see a few more lane closures, "but nothing major like we've been living with for the past two years," Callihan said.
Lanes could close for a few hours while crews install the last few signs and signals. When they resurface the highway in the spring, those closures will last a few days or a week at most.
And on top of that, the new rapid transit system will start running next month.
Related Stories:
- Dixie Highway construction to be finished by the end of this year
- Project leaders preparing drivers for new signs along revamped Dixie Highway
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.