LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 51 years of keeping kids safe on the way to class, a beloved crossing guard is now enjoying retirement.
Naomi Thomas, 88, retired Wednesday. For the past 16 years, she worked mornings and afternoons at the intersection of Outer Loop and Smyrna Road, near Moore High School and Smyrna Elementary School.
WDRB News talked with Thomas exactly one year ago, when she celebrated five decades on the job. She said a lot of things have changed over the years, but her service to the kids was constant.
"I've wiped tears, tied shoes, given out lunch money," Thomas said.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.