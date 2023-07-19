LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians can now report price gouging issues using a state hotline.
Wednesday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron activated the price gouging hotline in lieu of the storms and flooding in western Kentucky. Kentuckians can file a price gouging complaint online by clicking here, or by calling 502-696-5485.
“Our prayers are with the people of Mayfield and the surrounding region who are experiencing heavy storms and flooding. These families and communities have had to overcome tragedy too often these past few years,” Cameron said in a news release. “Today, my office activated our hotline for Kentuckians to report price gouging. I will do everything in my power to ensure that bad actors cannot take advantage of this challenging time.”
According to Kentucky statue KRS 367.374, the sale and rental of goods and services are regulated when a state of emergency is declared. Good and services that fall under this statue include consumer food items, emergency cleanup, emergency supplies, medical supplies, home heating supplies, building materials and gasoline.
When filing a price gouging complaint, make sure to include as many details as possible, and also include the name and address of the seller or business. Other items to include in the complaint include the good or service provided and the price before and after the incident. Remember to keep all receipts of good and services rendered.
