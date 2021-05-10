LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined 44 other attorneys general to sign a letter asking Facebook to halt its planned launch of Instagram Kids.
Instagram Kids is a social media platform that caters to children under the age of 13. Facebook is the parent company of Instagram.
The letter cites serious safety concerns posed by the social media platform.
"We have a responsibility to protect our youngest citizens, and a version of Instagram specifically aimed at children under 13 poses significant health and safety risks for Kentucky children," Cameron said in a statement. "We already know that child predators regularly use social media platforms to communicate with children, and we cannot give them a new opportunity to target those who are most vulnerable to exploitation."
Among the concerns expressed in the letter are the threat of cyberbullying and a lack of understanding of privacy that leaves children vulnerable to online predators.
"These perpetrators often leverage social media to form a web of connections and target multiple victims at the same time," a news release states. "In 2020 alone, Facebook and Instagram reported 20 million child sexual abuse images."
The attorneys generals are also casting doubt on Facebook's ability to protect children on the Instagram platform and comply with privacy laws such as the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). They said that in the past, the company has failed to protect the safety and privacy of children, and cite the example of Facebook's Messenger Kids app. Intended for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, the app contained a glitch allowing children to join group chats with strangers who were not parent-approved.
