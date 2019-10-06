Daniel Cameron

Republican Attorney General candidate Daniel Cameron 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing on Monday, Oct. 7 for a lawsuit challenging Republican candidate Daniel Cameron's qualifications to serve as Kentucky's attorney general.

Joseph Jackson, of Louisville, claims Cameron has not been a practicing attorney for the required eight years. Jackson also claims the two years Cameron spent working as a federal law clerk do not count.

Cameron's attorney disagrees with the accusations and says the case is about politics.

