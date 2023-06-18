LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Craft Bash is celebrating Kentucky brewers all in one place.
The event is Saturday, June 24 at Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park. V.I.P. tickets allow early access to the event at noon. General Admission gates open at 1 p.m. Tickets include a commemorative glass and hours of beer tasting For updated ticket pricing click here.
Against the Grain is one of the featured brewers. Jason Smith the Director of Operations and Co-Founder of the brewery Sam Cruz joined WDRB Mornings previewing the event.
Smith said it's also a fundraiser for the Kentucky Guild of Brewers. There are more than 150 different craft beers that are available.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.