LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Agave & Rye is opening its seventh location next month in southern Indiana.
The Covington-based company is opening in the old Hull and Highwater building on East Main Street in New Albany on Feb. 12.
The owners said the "modern tequila and bourbon hall" will feature street favorites like tacos and signature craft cocktails.
The restaurant will be smaller than the Baxter Avenue location in Louisville, but it will have seating for up to 100 people outside, along with a rooftop bar. Owners said the location will also feature "unique and urban artwork."
“We’ve had our eye on the state for some time now, and we’re looking forward to bringing Agave & Rye to Indiana residents," said Yavonna Sarber, the founder of Agave & Rye. "This truly is a one-of-a-kind dining experience, that we’re sure will bring life to an already foodie-loving community."
