LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The attorneys general from Kentucky and Indiana believe the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors should be stopped.
Daniel Cameron and Todd Rokita joined 19 other attorneys general in a letter to President Joe Biden. They claim the mandatory vaccine requirement adds more strain on businesses and agencies who are already dealing with a worker shortage and supply chain issues.
The AG's say companies, like Americans, should be able to make their own decision about getting the vaccine.
