LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar received a big boost to help it get through some turbulent times.
Air Devils Inn has been a staple across from Bowman Field for 85 years, but it badly needs repairs. Outlets are taped to the walls, toilets only work half of the time because of a plumbing problem, and the floor is sinking.
The bar held a fundraiser Sunday, and the owner said about 500 people turned out. She doesn't yet know exactly how much money was raised but said it's enough to get started on the plumbing and floors.
The bar's claim to fame is Amelia Earhart walked in once.
