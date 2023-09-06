LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the most specialized airmen in the world were competing in downtown Louisville Wednesday morning for the title of Top Pararescueman.
Bragging rights were on the line at the Galt House during the PJ Rodeo, as pararescuemen were timed and scored on how well they completed an obstacle course more than 60 feet in the air.
Pararescuemen are one component of the U.S. Air Force Special Tactics. There are only 500-600 pararescuemen -- or "PJs" -- in the world.
On Wednesday morning, they were tasked with a rope climb, traversing a highline suspended between the two towers, as well as picking up a simulated patient, doing a medical assessment and lowering the patient to the ground.
This competition only happens twice a year, but they train year-round on parachute operations, shooting, rescue and recovery, paramedics and other scenarios. These are the same skills used in real-life scenarios, including during the floods in eastern Kentucky.
"We had 19 saves during the event, and some of them used these skills," explained Senior Master Sgt. Blair Baerny. "We set up high lines over river crossings and brought people out where they needed to go to get to the helicopter."
The PJ Rodeo is put on by the Pararescue Association, which works with several groups in Louisville to put on the event. The competition brings in teams from all over the country and the world.
The Kentucky Air National Guard says teams even came in from Japan and Alaska.
Jenz and Kathleen Mueller made a point to come to Louisville all the way from their hometown of Palm Springs so they could proudly support their son.
"We know that he rappels," Jenz Mueller said. "We know he goes down mountain cliffs and stuff like that, but today's celebration -- or today's Olympics, or PJ Rodeo -- was going from building-to-building, and so it's gonna be awesome to see."
"We feel very confident they they can save anybody, anywhere," added Kathleen Mueller.
The pair said this made them appreciate the intense training pararescuemen go through to save lives and live up to their motto: "That Others May Live."
It will all culminate in an air show scheduled to take place over the Ohio River at 5 p.m.
