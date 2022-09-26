LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jumping out of a plane just once could be terrifying, but one man wanted to do it 100 times in a single day.
Air Force veteran and Kentucky native Michael Bratcher tried just that in Elizabethtown on Monday and succeeded.
He was trying to break a Kentucky record by jumping 100 times in 24 hours. The previous record was 80.
To do the jumps, Bratcher was hoping people would donate money and teddy bears.
"He said that he would like to turn this event to an opportunity to raise funds for a great cause and he chose shop with a cop here in Hardin County for his cause," Elizabethtown Police Department spokesperson John Thomas said.
The teddy bears and donations will go to the E'town Shop with a Cop program.
Bratcher said late Monday night that he broke the record with 100 attempts.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.