LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Monday following a weekend of major service disruptions.
According to Flightaware, a flight tracking website, Southwest has canceled more than 1,000 flights this weekend. On Monday, the carrier cancelled 348 flights and delayed another 303 flights.
The Dallas-based airline had blamed air traffic control issues and weather for its weekend "operational challenges," but Southwest Airlines was the only airline to report the issues on that scale. Thousands of air travelers were left stranded and finding new flights or renting cars.
One travel analyst for The Atmosphere Research Group speculates a pilot sick out over a new Southwest vaccine mandate is causing the problem.
However, Southwest's pilot association adamantly denies that claim. It says operations during the pandemic have become barebones and any issue impacts the airlines in a major way. The union admits pilots are tired of the company's lack of support but would not take any action to disrupt work.
At Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport, Southwest flights arriving and departing were impacted. Early Monday, some had already been delayed and at least two had been cancelled.
Ray Lamm is a Louisville native who had to come to the rescue of his stranded son. Lamm drove to Chicago to pick up his son, who had boarded a Southwest flight just to be told it was cancelled -- with little to no explanation.
"No communication. They didn't tell them why. Nobody would've been happy, but at least if they would've told them why, maybe people could've felt a little better and realized what happened and moved on with their day," Lamm says.
Another Southwest passenger in Louisville says he was making the best of it. He re-booked his flight three times, but that also meant an extra day in town with his daughter. Plus Southwest gave him hundreds of dollars in flight vouchers for the hassle.
There is no word on when Southwest Airlines will have operations back to normal, but officials at Louisville's airport are reminding people to double check flight status before coming out. Information can be found at FlyLouisville.com.
Southwest has struggled all summer with high numbers of delayed and canceled flights. In August it announced it was trimming its September schedule by 27 flights a day, or less than 1%, and 162 flights a day, or 4.5% of the schedule, from early October through Nov. 5.
Last week, Southwest became the latest airline to announce it was imposing a vaccine mandate on its staff. The Dallas-based company said its workers must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 in order to remain at the airline. Employees can seek approval to skip the shots due to medical or religious reasons.
SWAPA, the Southwest Airlines pilots union, said shortly afterwards that while it was not against vaccines, "This announcement and lack of detail only fuels a growing divide that continues to erode the already strained relationship between Southwest Airlines and its Pilots' Union."
One analyst said a possible reason for the weekend outages may be a work slowdown by pilots who oppose the mandate. The pilots union denied it was part of a job action.
