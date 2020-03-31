AIRBNB CEO - AP FILE.jpeg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Airbnb is trying to help its property owners.

The company has allowed customers to cancel reservations because of the outbreak. The move has made some hosts upset because they lost money. 

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced Monday that he is pledging $250 million dollars to offset those refunds. A $10 million dollar super host relief fund has also been set up to offer grants to hosts who are having trouble paying their rent or mortgage. Hosts will also be eligible for help under the COVID-19 relief legislation recently signed by President Donald Trump. 

