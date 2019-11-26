LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – While weather could be an issue for those traveling throughout the country over the next couple days, people at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport have one suggestion: get there early.
“Usually there is no line in Louisville, so this is a little odd for us,” said Brittney Richardson, who is traveling for Thanksgiving with her family. “Seems like people are in a hurry. They are trying to get out. They are trying to get through check-in and get to their flights.”
Louisville Regional Airport Authority spokeswoman Natalie Chaudoin is urging people to get to the airport in plenty of time, especially with rough weather headed to the Kentuckiana area Tuesday night and Wednesday.
“When weather is happening in one area of the country, it can very much have a domino effect across the country as far as air traffic is concerned,” Chaudoin said.
Throughout Tuesday major airline hubs such as Chicago and Denver saw weather delays, which may affect Louisville Wednesday morning.
More than 32,000 people are expected to fly in and out of Louisville in the two days leading up to Thanksgiving. Airport officials urged travelers to call their airlines — instead of the airport — regarding any cancellations or delays.
“We encourage folks to have patience," Chaudoin said.
And, she said, people this year should definitely avoid waiting until the last minute.
Across the river, Indiana State Police are starting their Operation Safe Family Travel by adding troopers to interstates.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is lifting road restrictions and closures where possible to allow for smoother travel.
Martin Colyer, who is driving to Louisiana to be with family, said he drives a lot — and sees a lot of accidents.
"People are in a hurry to get where they are going,” he said.
Airport officials said that for Wednesday and Thursday, they're recommending that people arrive two hours before departure.
