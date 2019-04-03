LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Ale-8-One is expanding to include a new flavor of soda.
The company posted on social media that Ale-8-One will offer Orange Cream as a seasonal flavor. It will start hitting store shelves in May. Orange Cream Ale-8-One may show up as a fountain drink sooner.
Ale-8-One began teasing the new flavor on Monday, which happened to be April Fool's Day. So loyal fans were waiting to see if the flavor announcement was legitimate.
Perks of working at Ale-8? Trying the new seasonal flavor before it’s released. pic.twitter.com/oPF90DK3Vp— Ale-8-One (@Ale8One) April 3, 2019
The latest flavor joins the original, diet and cherry, as favorite of many in the Bluegrass.
Based in Winchester, Kentucky, Ale-8-One is a locally-produced ginger soda that was founded in 1926. Over the past 95 years, the company has maintained a loyal following. The company maintains that is it the only soft drink invented in Kentucky that is still being produced.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.