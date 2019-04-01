JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The PulsePoint app launched just before the start of this year, and people in Clark County are already seeing the need to download the phone application that could potentially save the lives of those in cardiac arrest.
The app is free to download and notifies you of people in the area who are suffering from cardiac arrest. This includes those suffering from a heart attack, overdose victims, etc.
"We've had almost 200 notifications since December, so hopefully, we're saving some lives," said Dr. Eric Yazel, a Clark County health officer. "There's a little blue dot that walks you right to the person that needs help, and there's another map that shows you where the nearest AED is as well."
In a county with rural areas like Clark, it sometimes takes extra, crucial minutes for first responders to arrive to a scene. Whether it's responding to an overdose, a heart attack or any situation that requires immediate medical attention, the app allows those nearby to respond initially.
With Thunder Over Louisville quickly approaching, officials say a program like this could potentially save many lives.
"If someone goes down with a cardiac event, and you're signed up, and you're CPR certified, then it will notify you, and it may be a block away, and you can help us respond there and help us save somebody's life quicker," said Sgt. Justin Armes, the Jeffersonville Fire PIO.
Earlier this month, Clark County overdoses spiked, but they've since leveled out. Officials are hoping this app will help cut back on that and save lives.
"The main thing about public health is the public, and Clark County's really responded to that," Yazel said.
"If we can push out and app like this to help raise awareness and save lives, then that's what we're all about," Sgt. Armes added.
