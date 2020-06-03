LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A LENSAlert has been issued for a 20-year-old Louisville woman.
Amaya Brockington was last seen near 18th Street and Algonquin Parkway, according to MetroSafe.
Brockington is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, authorities said. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, dark colored cutoff sweat pants and silver chain with an "A" on it, according to MetroSafe.
Authorities ask anyone with information on Brockington's whereabouts to call 911 or the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181.
