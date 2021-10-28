LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time ever, the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards will take place within the Muhammad Ali Center.
The eighth anniversary of the event is Nov. 12 and can be viewed via livestream. The awards ceremony has two categories:
- "Seasoned" awards for those who have dedicated significant time to humanitarianism and philanthropic causes
- "Six core principle" awards for people 30 years old or younger
Ahead of the event, hosted by Eli Goree, the Ali Center announced each recipient who will be honored:
- Ann Curry will receive the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Global Citizenship
- Ina Bond will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award
- Chef Edward Lee and Lindsay Ofcacek will receive the Kentucky Humanitarian Award
- Dr. Richard Lapchick will receive the Humanitarian of the Year Award
This year's Core Principle awardees are:
- Chelesea Miller
- Nialah Edari
- Sonita Alizadeh
- Christian Stephen
- Yvette Ishimwe
- Clementine Jacoby
- Darius Baxter
The event is sold out and the livestream will begin at 8 p.m. The event theme is unity.
