LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled the 2020 race medals featuring "The Greatest."
The medals for the 2020 Humana miniMarathon, Marathon and Relay feature the face of boxing legend and Louisville native, Muhammad Ali as well as the Muhammad Ali Center. The medal also features Ali's quote "The will must be stronger than the skill."
The ribbons holding the medals will include Muhammad Ali's motto, "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. The hands can't hit what the eyes can't see." KDF said the ribbon design was inspired by six core principals Ali adopted throughout his career: Confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, respect and spirituality.
According to a news release, the image of Ali chosen for the medal was inspired a photograph taken by Jeff Julian in the late 1970's.
The races are scheduled for Saturday, April 25.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.