LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Alice Cooper is bringing his rock star theatrics back to Louisville.
If you missed out on his performance at Louder Than Life last year, you'll be able to catch him at the Louisville Palace this summer.
The show is set for Wednesday, May 10 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here.
Tickets are on sale now for an evening with Alice Cooper on May 10th.🎫https://t.co/RfLavkiBpw pic.twitter.com/JLdOqupqtA— Louisville Palace (@LvillePalace) January 20, 2023
Cooper describes his "Too Close for Comfort Tour" as a "pure Alice Cooper show with the snakes and guillotine and the straight jacket, but there's a bunch of stuff you haven't seen before — there's a 13-foot Frankenstein. It starts in fourth gear and stays the ... It's like a freight train and every sin."
He was last in Louisville as a headliner for Louder Than Life in September 2022. He performed on the Saturday of the music festival, along with Kiss and Rob Zombie.
