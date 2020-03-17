Grimes baby annoucment.jpg

Alison Lundergan Grimes announced she is pregnant with her second child on Twitter Tuesday. (Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Alison Lundergan Grimes, Kentucky's former secretary of state, is expecting her second child.

Grimes announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Many of you know this journey hasn't been easy for us," Grimes tweeted. "Today, we’re overjoyed and counting our blessings."

Her first child, Ford, was born in December 2018. 

Grimes said she wanted to share the uplifting news Tuesday with her Kentucky family during "these chaotic times." Her second child will be a girl. Grimes said she keeps those struggling with infertility in her heart. 

