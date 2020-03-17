LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Alison Lundergan Grimes, Kentucky's former secretary of state, is expecting her second child.
Grimes announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday.
"Many of you know this journey hasn't been easy for us," Grimes tweeted. "Today, we’re overjoyed and counting our blessings."
In these chaotic times, Andrew & I want to share some uplifting news.— Alison Lundergan Grimes (@AlisonForKY) March 17, 2020
We thought life couldn’t get any sweeter than when our miracle baby boy arrived. With full hearts, we now share that Ford will soon be a big brother! We can’t wait to welcome our baby girl into this world. pic.twitter.com/14RkUXrUar
Her first child, Ford, was born in December 2018.
Grimes said she wanted to share the uplifting news Tuesday with her Kentucky family during "these chaotic times." Her second child will be a girl. Grimes said she keeps those struggling with infertility in her heart.
