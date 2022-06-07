LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The four Jefferson County Board of Education incumbents seeking reelection on Nov. 8 drew opposition for their seats.
The filing deadline for local school board races passed at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The candidates who filed with Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw’s office for the four nonpartisan seats that will be on Nov. 8 ballots are:
- District 1: Chairwoman Diane Porter, Ahamara Brewster, Carol Travis-Clark and Charlie Bell
- District 3: Board member James Craig, Gay Adelmann, Steve Ullum and Samuel Lewis Cowan II
- District 5: Board member Linda Duncan, Gregory P. Puccetti and Matthew J. Singleton
- District 6: Vice Chairman Corrie Shull and Misty Glin
Craig and Shull are running for their second terms after winning their 2018 contests. Longtime board members Porter and Duncan ran unopposed in their 2018 elections.
