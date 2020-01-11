LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Great Train Expo made a stop in Louisville as it travels from coast to coast.
The model railroading show is a weekend event set up in the Kentucky Exposition Center's West Hall. The show features over 250 tables of vendors and large-scale model train demonstrations.
Event organizers say model railroading is a fun, life-long hobby.
"The most important thing to me is seeing new kids get involved and get excited about the hobby," show manager Dave Swanson said. "Model railroading tends to be an aging demographic right now like a lot of hobbies, and when I can see a kid just light up at seeing a train run around, it's a great experience."
The show continues through Sunday from 10 to 4. Admission costs $9, and children 11 and under are free.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.