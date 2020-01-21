LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fern Creek High School and Fern Creek Elementary School are back to normal operations, after being on alert for more than an hour Tuesday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police responded to the scene just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a suspicious person with a gun, a MetroSafe dispatch supervisor said. Later, police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found no one with a gun and did not make any arrests in connection with the incident.
Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Renee Murphy says both schools were on heightened security after the report of a gun at the high school campus. The all clear has been given and no weapon was found.
LMPD and Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies remained at the scene investigating.
