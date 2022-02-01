LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A lockdown at Kentucky State University prompted by a bomb threat has been lifted.
Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, university officials posted on social media that the school was investigating a bomb threat with emergency personnel.
Due to a bomb threat made earlier this morning, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, @KyStateU is in lockdown status. The university is working with emergency personnel to evaluate the situation. University operations will be suspended until further notice & campus entry limited at this time. pic.twitter.com/FxaJKnV1fu— Kentucky State U. (@KyStateU) February 1, 2022
Students and staff were instructed to attend class virtually. Entry to the campus was limited and operations were briefly suspended.
The lockdown was lifted shortly after 8 a.m. following a search of all campus facilities, according to an email from the school.
"University Police, local and state law enforcement agencies searched all campus facilities and have issued an all-clear," the email stated. "The shelter-in-place is lifted and it is now safe to return to campus."
Virtual classes remain authorized for Tuesday, and employees should report to work. The campus will resume normal operations on Wednesday.
Any suspicious activity on campus should be reported to Campus Police at (502) 597-6878.
