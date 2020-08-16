LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott announced her legislation known as Breonna's Law at 10 a.m. in Jefferson Square Park.
The bill will be considered by the General Assembly in January 2020. Sen. Scott outlined three major points the bill will address. The bill would end the use of no-knock warrants by law enforcement in Kentucky. This would mean any officers executing a search warrant would have to physically knock and verbally announce themselves. The bill also mandates alcohol and drug testing in the event someone is shot and killed by police.
Sunday's event was hosted by the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. The bill is being co-sponsored by State Representative Charles Booker, Rep. George Brown, Rep. Kelly Flood, Rep. Joni Jenkins among others. Rep. Scott was also joined by the attorney for Breonna Taylor's family Sam Aguiar and ACLU Policy Strategist Keturah Herron.
Breonna's Law passed in Louisville in early June, banning no-knock warrants in the city. At that time, Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said if such a ban could be passed in Louisville, it could be passed across the nation. Senator Rand Paul has filed such legislation, known as the "Justice for Breonna Taylor Act." However, the president of the local police union said he believes the local ban was an overreach by the Council and that no-knock warrants serve as a "valuable tool" for police.
