LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rescuing a dog from an air duct? No problem. It's all in a days work for the New Albany Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to a home on East Market Street, near Silver Street, Tuesday morning to help a resident recue her dog from an air duct, the department said in a Facebook post.
Crews had to take apart some piping in order to get into the crawl space. The pup was eventually rescued and reunited with her owner.
It wasn't the first pet rescue the department saw on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, crews were called to a home on East 11th Street to help a wheelchair-bound resident recue their cat from the roof of their house.
