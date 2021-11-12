LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public schools said more than 4,000 students are registered to get their COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.
All 24 of its vaccination clinics are fully-booked. The district will be offering the vaccine primarily to children ages 5-11 on Saturday and Sunday.
Due to the high demand, JCPS said it's not taking any more sign-ups for the clinics and walk-ins won't be accepted. If a recipient is already signed up for a spot, they should have received a text message with the appointment day and time.
Pre-registered designated site and times schedule:
Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13 -14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Eastern High School
- Jeffersontown High School
- Kammerer Middle School
- Waggener High School
Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Carter Traditional Elementary School
- Central High School
- Fairdale High School
- Grace James Academy
- Greenwood Elementary School
- Iroquois High School
- Male High School
- McFerran Preparatory Academy
- Marion C. Moore School
- Seneca High School
Saturday, Nov. 13, 3-6 p.m.
- Jacob Elementary
- Meyzeek Middle School
- Newburg Middle School
- Newcomer Academy
- Ramsey Middle School
- Academy @ Shawnee
- Shelby Traditional Elementary
- Southern High School
- Valley High School
- Western High School
Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Jacob Elementary School
- Meyzeek Middle School
- Newburg Middle School
- Newcomer Academy
- Ramsey Middle School
- Academy @ Shawnee
- Shelby Traditional Elementary
- Southern High School
- Valley High School
- Western High School
Sunday Nov. 14, 3-6 p.m.
- Carter Traditional Elementary
- Central High School
- Fairdale High School
- Grace James Academy
- Greenwood Elementary School
- Iroquois High School
- Male High School
- McFerran Preparatory Academy
- Marion C. Moore School
- Seneca High School
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.