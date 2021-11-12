LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public schools said more than 4,000 students are registered to get their COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

All 24 of its vaccination clinics are fully-booked. The district will be offering the vaccine primarily to children ages 5-11 on Saturday and Sunday.

Due to the high demand, JCPS said it's not taking any more sign-ups for the clinics and walk-ins won't be accepted. If a recipient is already signed up for a spot, they should have received a text message with the appointment day and time.

Pre-registered designated site and times schedule:

Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13 -14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Eastern High School
  • Jeffersontown High School
  • Kammerer Middle School
  • Waggener High School

Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Carter Traditional Elementary School
  • Central High School
  • Fairdale High School
  • Grace James Academy
  • Greenwood Elementary School
  • Iroquois High School
  • Male High School
  • McFerran Preparatory Academy
  • Marion C. Moore School
  • Seneca High School

Saturday, Nov. 13, 3-6 p.m.

  • Jacob Elementary
  • Meyzeek Middle School
  • Newburg Middle School
  • Newcomer Academy
  • Ramsey Middle School
  • Academy @ Shawnee
  • Shelby Traditional Elementary
  • Southern High School
  • Valley High School
  • Western High School

Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Jacob Elementary School
  • Meyzeek Middle School
  • Newburg Middle School
  • Newcomer Academy
  • Ramsey Middle School
  • Academy @ Shawnee
  • Shelby Traditional Elementary
  • Southern High School
  • Valley High School
  • Western High School

Sunday Nov. 14, 3-6 p.m.

  • Carter Traditional Elementary
  • Central High School
  • Fairdale High School
  • Grace James Academy
  • Greenwood Elementary School
  • Iroquois High School
  • Male High School
  • McFerran Preparatory Academy
  • Marion C. Moore School
  • Seneca High School

