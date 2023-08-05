LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 264 are blocked due to a hazmat spill on Bells Lane.
The interstate is blocked between Dumesnil Street and Cane Run Road, near the Park DuValle neighborhood. I-264 eastbound and westbound lanes are expected to be closed for around three hours.
MetroSafe confirmed a hazmat spill occurred on Bells Lane near the interstate.
LENSAlert Traffic Advisory: Interstate 264 in both directions is closed from the 2.6 Dumesnil to the 5 Ralph Ave is closed due to civil emergency.— Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) August 5, 2023
