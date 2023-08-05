file: police lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 264 are blocked due to a hazmat spill on Bells Lane.

The interstate is blocked between Dumesnil Street and Cane Run Road, near the Park DuValle neighborhood. I-264 eastbound and westbound lanes are expected to be closed for around three hours.

MetroSafe confirmed a hazmat spill occurred on Bells Lane near the interstate.

