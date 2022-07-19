LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 64 East near Hurstbourne Parkway are shut down after a fatal accident Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said just after 4 p.m., a box truck lost control near the Hurstbourne Parkway exit on I-64 East.
The box truck overturned, killing one man who was inside the vehicle, Ruoff said.
LMPD said drivers should expect delays in the area as all lanes are expected to be shut down until at least 6 p.m.
Traffic is being diverted onto Hurstbourne Parkway, and drivers can reenter I-64 on the ramp at Hurstbourne.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.
This story may be updated.
