CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- All lanes of I-65 North in Clark County have re-opened after a fatal crash.
Indiana State Police say one person was killed in the crash, which happened Wednesday at about 12:50 p.m. on I-65 North around Eastern Boulevard.
Police say a tire came off a vehicle that was traveling south and hit a vehicle that was headed north.
The right two lanes of I-65 North were shut down following the crash.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
