LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 South in Bullitt County near the Lebanon Junction exit have reopened.
Three lanes were closed around 9 a.m. while crews conducted emergency pothole repairs, according to officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
That's at mile marker 104, just south of Preston Highway.
Before the interstate was shut down, KYTC officials say several vehicles hit the potholes, causing extensive damage. There are reports that a few vehicles crashed after hitting the potholes.
A deputy's cruiser was rear-ended when he attempted to use it to block traffic. The deputy was not injured.
The interstate reopened around 10 a.m.
