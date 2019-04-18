LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four teens are recovering after police say they were shot at while driving down I-264 West near Bells Lane.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to a reported shooting just after 8 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of I-264 near Bells Lane.
Police believe the four teens, three males and one female, were shot at by someone in another vehicle also traveling westbound.
The teens were taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive, Smiley said.
There are no suspects and have been no arrests in the case.
All lanes of I-264 West and the ramp to Bells Lane remain closed at this time while police continue their investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.