LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of I-264 East near Bells Lane are blocked due to a fatal crash that happened early Friday morning.
It happened around 3:45 a.m.. LMPD says a car was traveling the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of I-264 near the Bells Lane overpass at mile marker 4. That car then hit another car. Two men died at the scene and a woman was taken to U of L Hospital, where she is in serious condition. LMPD says it appears the two men were driving, and the woman was a passenger in the car that was traveling eastbound.
It's unclear how long the interstate will be blocked. LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
