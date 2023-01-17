LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 264 near Brownsboro Road is shut down in both directions after a serious crash involving two vehicles.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. at mile marker 22. Pictures from traffic cameras show a semi tractor-trailer in the median and other badly damaged vehicles nearby.
Police and first responders are on the scene, and injuries have been reported. No further details are available at this time.
We have a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated when more details become available.
