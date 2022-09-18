LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 264 East are closed at Southern Parkway after a "medical emergency," according to TRIMARC.

The ramp to Southern Parkway, and the shoulders are also blocked, according to TRIMARC. 

TRIMARC originally reported the incident as police activity, but is now calling it a medical emergency. Two vehicles were involved in the incident. 

The lanes are expected to be closed for at least an hour. TRIMARC officials said to expect delays. 

WDRB News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags