LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 264 East are closed at Southern Parkway after a "medical emergency," according to TRIMARC.
The ramp to Southern Parkway, and the shoulders are also blocked, according to TRIMARC.
TRIMARC originally reported the incident as police activity, but is now calling it a medical emergency. Two vehicles were involved in the incident.
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: I-264 East at MM 10 area of Southern Pkwy right lane is blocked Also ramp to Southern Parkway is blocked. Expect travel delays. @KYTCDistrict5 #TrafficAlert #KnowBeforeYouGo— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) September 18, 2022
The lanes are expected to be closed for at least an hour. TRIMARC officials said to expect delays.
WDRB News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.