LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 64 West in Shelby County, Kentucky, are closed because of a crash involving Kentucky State Police cars.
Drone video from the scene shows two KSP cruisers damaged. One is off the road, the other near the median.
Police haven't provided many details about the crash, so it's unclear at this time if there are any injuries, how many other vehicles were involved or how the crash happened.
Transportation officials said the lanes could be closed for another two hours.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
