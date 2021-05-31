LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 North on the Lincoln Bridge are closed after a fatal crash.
Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said the department's First Division was called to the scene at 10:43 p.m. Monday on a reported crash with a fatality.
Emergency responders are still on scene and expect the roadway to be closed for at least an hour. Traffic on I-65N can be seen already backing up through the Spaghetti Junction.
WDRB News has a crew headed to the scene. This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
