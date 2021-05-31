LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 North on the Lincoln Bridge are back open after a fatal crash.
Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said the department's First Division was called to the scene at 10:43 p.m. Monday on a reported crash with a fatality.
LMPD says a driver was going the wrong way on I-65 North on the Lincoln Bridge and hit a large flatbed truck. The wrong-way driver died at the scene. Multiple other vehicles were involved in the crash because of debris from the initial collision. At least one motorist was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
LMPD says factors leading up to the collision are not known at this time.
