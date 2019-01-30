CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 65 south in southern Indiana.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls says officers are responding to a fatal crash at the 6.5 mile marker on I-65 south. The crash was reported about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. All southbound lanes are closed. Northbound lanes are not impacted.
There have been a number of accidents on I-65 following the overnight snow. Traffic in the southbound lanes have been detoured on to I-265 because of a semi fire that happened about 10 a.m.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.