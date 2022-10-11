LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 22 in Oldham County after a business caught on fire near Centerfield.
A brush pile caught on fire and spread to a tree care business, according to officials. No one has been injured in the fire.
Several Oldham County fire departments were on scene working to put out the fire in the 2700 block of Highway 22. All lanes of traffic will be blocked for an extended period of time, according to Oldham County Dispatch.
Officials are urging the public to use an alternative route.
This story will be updated.
