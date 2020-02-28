LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dust off your clubs and get the swing ready: All Louisville Parks and Recreation golf courses open Sunday.
Shawnee, Crescent Hill and Bobby Nichols golf courses were closed for the winter, but the remaining seven courses stayed open with limited hours.
Last year, city officials began looking at ways to save money at the courses. Now, eight of the courses have contracts in place for the next four years.
Louisville Parks and Recreation is still looking for someone to oversee the Cherokee and Bobby Nichols golf courses.
The city's golf courses lost $1.2 million in 2019.
