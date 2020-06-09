LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every New Albany-Floyd County student will be issued an e-learning device in the fall.
The school district said it will hand out electronic devices to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The new technology will ensure students have the capability to complete assignments electronically if school is canceled.
New Albany-Floyd County used money from the federal CARES Act to buy the devices.
Classes are set to start in July, but the district hasn't released a set plan for what that will look like.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.